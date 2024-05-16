CBF Suspends Brazilian Championship Rounds Due to Flooding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The CBF suspended the next two rounds of the Brazilian Championshi due to severe flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.
Fifteen Serie A clubs formally requested the temporary suspension, including
Atlético-GO,
Atlético-MG,
Athletico-PR,
Criciúma,
Cruzeiro,
Cuiabá,
Bahia,
Juventude,
Vitória,
Fluminense,
Fortaleza,
Grêmio,
Botafogo,
Internacional, and
Vasco.
However, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians , and Flamengo did not officially support the request.
The CBF consulted all 20 participating clubs before deciding. The Federação Gaúcha de Futebol (FGF) also requested the suspension, supporting its clubs' plea.
The CBF stated, "The sport and society move together, especially during difficult times for the Brazilian population."
The organization described the event in Rio Grande do Sul as "catastrophic" and expressed solidarity with the victims.
The suspension affects rounds 7 and 8 of the Brazilian Championship.
Serie A will resume with the ninth round, beginning on June 1. Other CBF-organized competitions will continue as scheduled.
Matches involving clubs from Rio Grande do Sul are suspended until May 27.
An Extraordinary Technical Council meeting on May 27 will discuss competition technicalities, athlete registration, and transfers.
It will address legal access to competitions like the Libertadores, Sudamericana, and Club World Cup.
The meeting will also tackle broadcasting and sponsorship rights.
The CBF's complete statement emphasized the unprecedented environmental tragedy impacting millions in Rio Grande do Sul.
The CBF pledged solidarity with each victim and committed to supporting the people of Rio Grande do Sul through various actions and initiatives.
This decision underscores the broader connection between sports and society.
The impact of environmental disasters extends beyond immediate victims, affecting national events and industries.
The Brazilian Championship's temporary suspension reflects the need for collective action during crises.
By pausing the games, the CBF acknowledges the severity of the situation and prioritizes solidarity.
This approach highlights the role of sports organizations in responding to societal challenges and supporting affected communities during critical times.
