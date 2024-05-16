Challenge Group Launches Regular Flight Route Connecting Dubai and Liège.

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) Challenge Group is delighted to announce the launch of a scheduled flight service from Liège (LGG) to Dubai World Central (DWC) via Tel Aviv (TLV), commencing on May 16th. Initially, the service will operate weekly every Thursday, deploying a B747F aircraft with a capacity of 120 tons. This frequency will double from June onwards, with flights available on Tuesdays and Fridays, utilizing the Group's Boeing 767-300BDSF aircraft.This service is key in linking the Gulf with Europe and the US, leveraging Challenge Group’s main hub in Liège.



Responding to increasing customer demand in these regions, Challenge Group will provide a weekly cargo capacity of 100 tons from Dubai. Having operated charter flights from Dubai during the pandemic, the company will continue to offer bespoke end-to-end logistics solutions to ensure seamless customer experiences.



Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer at Challenge Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service: "We are thrilled to launch this new scheduled route, which underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with our expanding Boeing 747 and 767 fleets. This initiative is a natural extension of our successful service between Mumbai and Liège, enhancing our global presence."



The service will serve not only general cargo but also specialized shipments, including aircraft engines, live animals, pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, high-tech & e-commerce products. This showcases Challenge Group's renowned expertise in managing complex cargo types.



Local operations in Dubai will be managed by GSA GLOBAL CARGO LLC, ensuring effective capacity management and local expertise.



This new route underscores Challenge Group's dedication to strengthening its network, providing comprehensive logistics solutions, and delivering exceptional service globally.





