Gulf Land Property Developers Announces New Luxury Residences in Dubai in partnership with Tonino Lamborghini Group

(MENAFN- decimaltechnology) Dubai, UAE – 15 May 2024:

Gulf Land Property Developers recently announced its collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini Group to develop an upscale residential community in the heart of Dubai. This distinctive development will bear the prestigious Tonino Lamborghini brand, synonymous with Italian quality and sophistication worldwide.

The new residential community introduces a fresh perspective to lifestyle living in Dubai and aims to leverage Tonino Lamborghini's 40-year design legacy with the renowned expertise of Gulf Land Property Developers, currently engaged in crafting unique luxury living projects—Paradise Hills and Serenity Lakes.

According to Savills, the global property market has seen a slowdown, particularly in the US and EU, due to rising interest rates. However, Dubai's market bucked this trend in 2023, recording a staggering rise of more than 36.7 per cent in value and 33.8 per cent in the number of transactions compared to the same period in 2022. Branded residences have shown remarkable resilience in the face of these global challenges, with an increase of over 160 per cent in the number of schemes in the last decade.

“Over the years, we have become a cornerstone of luxury real estate in Dubai, recognized for our diverse expertise and commitment to innovative design and construction, creating unique lifestyle homes,” said Mr. Shaher Mousli, Chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers.

Mr. Bilal Hamadi, General Manager of Gulf Land Property Developers added “Having Tonino Lamborghini provide us with design direction and implementation enables us to deliver a new level of luxury, design philosophy, and quality of production that can only be achieved with a creative powerhouse like the Tonino Lamborghini brand.”

The community will encompass approximately 750,000 square feet of gross floor area comprising 2 buildings with 6 floors and 2 buildings with 12 floors. Each building will have 2 parking levels and offer a range of 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom apartments with materials, interior design, fittings, and kitchens from the design studios of Tonino Lamborghini, setting a new standard in quality and attention to detail.

“We are experiencing exponential growth and with this project we are moving the company to the next level of success.” said Mr. Rami Shamma, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Gulf Land Property Developers.

Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and Chairman of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. said “We are delighted that an established developer such as Gulf Land Property Developer took up the brand to create a new iconic residence in Dubai. We found the right chemistry and bonding with the team at Gulf Land Property Developers, which for us was key to ensuring the success of the project, along with a high degree of expertise and professionalism.” He added, “We are bringing Italian materials and design, which is the foundation of the Tonino Lamborghini lifestyle. It's very important to bring this lifestyle element to the residents, not just by having the brand name on the side of the building, but by offering the Italian lifestyle experience across every element of the interiors as well. We cannot bring Italy to Dubai, but we can deliver the Italian style of living in this market.”







MENAFN16052024007164015402ID1108220434