Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 53 Cents Wed. To USD 84.55 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost 53 cents during Wednesday's trading sessions to reach USD 84.55 per barrel compared with USD 85.08 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Benchmark Brent futures rose 37 cents to USD 82.75 pb and West Texas intermediate gained 61 cents to USD 78.63 pb. (end) km

