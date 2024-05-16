Kiara Advani Heads To Cannes Looking Cool In Beige Spring Coat Matching Sneakers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film 'Game Changer', has left Mumbai to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, arriving in style as she was clicked by the shutterbugs.

She wore a light-brown long jacket paired with a cream-coloured outfit and matching sneakers, with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Kiara will represent India on the Red Cinema International Film Festival's panel about global incentives and filming at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18. She will also attend the Cinema Gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair at the Cannes.

Other actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shobita Dhulipala will also be at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

India has a notable representation at the prestigious film festival this year, with seven films being screened under different sections.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine as Light' is the first Indian film in 30 years, since 'Swaham', to be screened in the main segment (Palme d'Or) of the festival on May 23.

The Malayalam film follows the story of two roommates who serve as nurses at a hospital. How love and self-discovery bring about a change in their perspectives forms the crux of the story.