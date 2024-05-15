Biomednewsbreaks - Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results, Provides Business Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is a science driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, CLIA laboratory and GMP facility, to accelerate oncologic drug discovery and enable drug development. The company today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update. The company reported a net loss of approximately $4.2 million on total revenue of approximately $0.4 million for the quarter.“Our first quarter 2024 and subsequent results reflect the breadth and versatility of our technology, from the development of AI-driven machine learning models that can accelerate and de-risk early drug discovery, to our suite of biologics formulations and manufacturing capabilities that support leading biopharmaceutical drug developers and improve their chances of clinical success,” said Raymond F. Vennare, chief executive officer and chairman of Predictive Oncology.“Our recent announcements of projects with Fujifilm and FluGen, in particular, suggest that demand for our biologics solutions is strong while we continue to advance discussions with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and others on next steps following recent successful PEDAL engagements.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing . Together with the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to POAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN