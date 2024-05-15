Army Officer, 3 Militants Killed In Operation In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- An army officer and three militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Wednesday.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Sambaza in Balochistanآ's Zhob district, according to a press release issued by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops effectively engaged the militants, killing three of them, the ISPR said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

"During the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Major Babar Khan having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom," the military said.

It added that a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other militants present in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the releases concluded.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

