Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Hubbali After Refusing Advances

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour in Karnataka's Hubbali district, after she rejected his advances, NDTV reported slain woman, identified as Anjali Ambigera, was sleeping early on Wednesday morning when 21-year-old Girish Sawant entered her home and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, the report said accused is on the run and the police is looking for him.

ALSO READ:

FIR against 7 for allegedly blackmailing K'taka woman, victim says 'forced to...'“Girish, it is learnt, had been pestering Anjali to start a relationship with him, but she had refused. This triggered the attack,” NDTV reported accused slit the victim's throat and stabbed her in the neck. The police has recovered Anjali Ambigera's body and has sent it to KIMS hospital in Hubballi to the report, Hubbali-Dharwad police chief Gopal Byakod said that the murder was reported in Veerapur Oni village.“We have registered the case and are investigating further to ascertain the motive behind this tragic incident. A team has been formed to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Anjali used to work in a catering company and the accused is an auto driver, New Indian Express reported quoting police that the accused was demanding Anjali to come for a trip to Mysore which she denied. It's possible that he could have committed the crime in a fit of rage, but the police are looking into all possible angles, including rejection of love proposal, the report further said READ:

'Punish him in a way that...': Karnataka murder accused's fatherThe incident comes less than a month after Hubbali witnessed the shocking murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the college campus April 18, Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath was allegedly stabbed to death by Fayaz. He was arrested within hours of the incident murder of Neha Hiremath had sparked off a political slugfest in the state.

MENAFN15052024007365015876ID1108216161