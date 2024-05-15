BPS Shines At Class X CBSE Examination Results

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) has unveiled a spectacular display of academic brilliance at the Secondary School Examination of Grade X 2023-24 in the results declared by the CBSE Board on May 13, 2024.

The exceptional students of BPS displayed their extraordinary academic triumphs and redefined the standards of excellence with 100% success. They have proven themselves once again as the vanguards of intellectual fortitude and scholarly dedication. The Seventieth batch consisted of 566 students.

Shubham Tejas Mehta emerged as the topper of the school by scoring 99.20 %, Muhammed Hamdan Shaikh scored second place with 98.40% and Rena Susan Mathew and Priska Ruth Chacko stood third with 98.20%.

The school secured a total of 33 centum. As many 242 students scored more than 90% marks. A total of 516 students scored marks above 75%.

The faculty members stand with their heads held high across Birla Public School. Through their unparalleled expertise and innovative pedagogical practices, the esteemed teachers have led the students to academic success.

The Chairman Gope Shahani, Vice Chairperson Maria Pakalomattom, Members of the Board, Principal, Staff and parents congratulated the students for their stellar performance.