Mumbai Hoarding Collapse Update: Two More Bodies Found, Await Extraction As Rescue Operations Continue

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two more bodies have been found under the debris at the hoarding collapse site in Mumbai's Ghatkopar as rescue operations continued on Wednesday, extending for 40 hours.

The incident has claimed 14 lives so far, and 75 others have been injured, newswire PTI reported an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), PTI reported that the bodies were spotted late Tuesday night but have not yet been extracted. Rescue operations faced an additional challenge on Wednesday morning when a minor fire broke out at the site. However, officials quickly brought it under control. "There was a small fire, but it was extinguished immediately," the NDRF official told PTI. The Mumbai hoarding collapse incident was reported on Monday evening when a massive hoarding on land owned by the Government Railway Police (GRP) fell onto a nearby petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area amid dust storms and unseasonal rains. In a separate incident, meanwhile, seven members of a family, including minors, are feared to have drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in Gujarat. They were reportedly swept away by strong currents on Tuesday.

Rescue teams, including local divers from NDRF and the Vadodara fire department, are actively searching the area. The victims, from Surat, were visiting Poicha, a popular picnic spot now under new safety regulations prohibiting unlicensed boat operations from the 6BN NDRF unit based in Jarod, Vadodara district, have joined the efforts to locate the missing persons. Despite recent restrictions on boat operations in the Narmada district, unauthorized boatmen continue to operate on the Vadodara side of the river and further updates on both incidents are ongoing as officials and rescue teams work tirelessly at the sites.(With Inputs from PTI)

