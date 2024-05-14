Top Politician Tells 'Corrupt' Eurovision To Stay Away From Bern

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A social media post by the president of Bern's cantonal government critical of the Eurovision Song Contest has created waves and will be discussed in the cantonal parliament.

This content was published on May 14, 2024 - 15:02 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Saturday Switzerland won the 2024 competition, held in Malmö, Sweden, and as a result will host the event next year.

+ Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024

However, on Monday Philippe Müller, president of the cantonal government, tweeted that the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC)“has been corrupt through and through for years” and this year was“also characterised by anti-Semitism & accompanied by terrible incidents of violence with police operations”.

Müller, from the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, is also the cantonal security director. He ended his tweet with“ESC: stay away from Bern!”

Müller's comments certainly ruffled the feathers of the mayor of Biel/Bienne, home of Eurovision winner Nemo.“I am ashamed to be Bernese. I am ashamed of this president of the government,” Erich Fehr said in a radio interview.

Parliamentarian Manuel Widmer on Tuesday submitted an urgent interpellation: he wants to know what evidence Müller has that the Eurovision Song Contest has been corrupt through and through for years, whether Müller is expressing the opinion of the cantonal government, and, if not, whether any member of the government is free to contradict an official opinion of the executive on social networks or to anticipate a decision.

Widmer said he feared Müller may have slammed shut doors that will be difficult to open again.

Müller did not provide any evidence to support his claims of corruption. Cantonal government spokesman Reto Wüthrich said Müller had expressed a personal opinion on X (formerly Twitter) and that Müller would not be providing any further comment.

The cantonal government is expected to address the issue at its next meeting on Wednesday. Without the support of the canton, it would be unthinkable to organise the Eurovision Song Contest next year in a Bernese city.

+ Eurovision victory raises tricky questions

Biel/Bienne alone does not have sufficient infrastructure for such an event. In canton Bern, a bid would concern the capital city, Bern, or possibly a joint bid of Bern and Biel/Bienne. Other Swiss cities such as Geneva, Basel and Zurich are also likely to be interested in hosting the event, but nothing has been decided.

The Eurovision Song Contest generated around CHF62 million ($68 million) for host Liverpool in 2023. However, organising the event is also expensive. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo's parent company, wants to select the Swiss host city in a bidding process.

Translated from German, French and Italian by DeepL/ts

More More Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

This content was published on Mar 1, 2024 In anticipation of victory this year, here's a look at some of Switzerland's highs and less highs at the kaleidoscopic Eurovision Song Contest.

Read more: Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

Articles in this storyNews More Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky

This content was published on May 14, 2024 French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the peace conference on Ukraine at the Swiss Bürgenstock resort next month, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky More Swiss centre records over 200 victims of human trafficking

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Last year 317 people took part in a protection programme run by the Specialist Unit for Trafficking in Women and Women's Migration (FIZ) in German-speaking Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss centre records over 200 victims of human trafficking More Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital

This content was published on May 14, 2024 The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and partners are opening a field hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Read more: Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital More Number of Swiss farms dwindles while organic share rises

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Last year there were 47,719 farms in Switzerland, 625 fewer than a year earlier.

Read more: Number of Swiss farms dwindles while organic share rises More Climate change triggers hay fever explosion

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Climate change has led to a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from hay fever in Switzerland.

Read more: Climate change triggers hay fever explosion More Lack of smartphone sustainability in Switzerland hits environment

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Almost half of all Swiss citizens hang on to their old smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Read more: Lack of smartphone sustainability in Switzerland hits environment More Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva

This content was published on May 14, 2024 The police intervened early on Tuesday to dislodge pro-Palestinian students who had been occupying the University of Geneva for almost a week.

Read more: Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva More New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless

This content was published on May 13, 2024 A newly developed gel composed of whey proteins breaks down alcohol in the body and could reduce its harmful and intoxicating effects in humans.

Read more: New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless More Pro-Palestine protests extend to Basel and Fribourg universities

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Demonstrators called for an academic boycott of all Israeli institutions and disassociation with Chaim Weizmann, the first Israeli president.

Read more: Pro-Palestine protests extend to Basel and Fribourg universities More Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI

This content was published on May 13, 2024 In many cases, China's use of AI undermines the national security of the US and its allies, according to a US government representative.

Read more: Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .