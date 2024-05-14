Madinaty Open Air Mall Welcomes Boom Room: Egypt's First Social Entertainment Hub

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Global American, a leading entertainment company, is set to launch Boom Room, Egypt's first social entertainment hub, at Open Air Mall in Madinaty on Saturday. The venue, designed by KCC, a Belgian entertainment design firm, boasts an array of innovative activities previously unseen in the Middle East.

Boom Room will feature a 9-hole indoor mini golf course, a bowling alley, Social Darts,

a variety of

video games, and the restaurant Pablo & Abdo. The venue will also host diverse artistic performances and offer private rooms for entertainment and social events.

The grand opening celebrations will kick off on Friday, May 17th, with performances by Egyptian stars Disco Misr, Abo El Anwar, and Jordan's Aziz Maraka. Boom Room aims to attract young and middle-aged demographics, establishing itself as a premier social entertainment destination akin to Top Golf in Dubai and Flight Club in England.

The launch of Boom Room is part of Talaat Moustafa Group's commitment to providing diverse services and attracting cutting-edge social entertainment options to Madinaty.



The venue aims to redefine social entertainment in Egypt, offering a unique experience under one roof. All games and entertainment activities have been sourced from top specialized companies worldwide, incorporating the latest technologies.

Global American's management has prioritized bringing the finest and latest entertainment options to Boom Room. The 2,000-square-meter venue aims to expand globally, offering a new style in the world of social entertainment.

