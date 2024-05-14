Cisdem Data Recovery For Windows 18.0.0: New UI To Support Linux Recovery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In mid-May, 2024, Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows has been updated to version 18.0.0. This new release comes with a whole new user interface and several optimized features. Most notably, it adds the support of Linux OS scanning and smart sorting function between recovery steps, to make data recovery on Windows clearer, smoother and more powerful.



"Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 18.0.0 can benefit people to a greater extent in data recovery field," said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager. "Its new upgrades in interface and functionality allow the product to be more in line with the needs of users, both beginners and tech veterans."



As a top-ranking software corporation, Cisdem has developed a series of products that are innovative, easy-to-use and budget friendly, among which Cisdem Data Recovery is one of such useful tools. This program is so almighty that it can recover deleted or lost files from any storage devices under any data loss situations without difficulties.



What's New in Version 18.0.0?



?Offered brand new user interface

It's designed with a completely new user interface, which is more modern, advanced and responsive. Users will have a brand new experience to take less effort in data recovery process.



?Optimized directory structure

Its directory structure has been improved to newly support Linux recovery. It can be easily achieved by remotely connecting to your open-source Linux operating system, neither RAID reconstruction nor downtime required.



?Added smart sorting function to prioritize files according to recovery potential

The new version makes an AI sorting for different features displayed on its interface. During scanning or recovery, it pops up real-time reminders, helping users to faster get familiar with the operation and quickly navigate to any lost files they need to restore. This guarantees a more efficient recovery.



?Fixed some bugs

Several known bugs have been fixed successfully.



Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 0



1 recovery of 1000+ file types on Windows

It can recover more than 1000 types of file: document, photo, video, audio, archive, email, raw file and



2 files from any data loss scenarios

It offers full-range solutions to retrieve data from deleting, formatting, partition loss, corrupted disk, system crash, virus attack, NAS server, Windows reinstallation and a lot more scenarios. Users need no professional knowledge to complete the data recovery



3 various storage devices and file systems

It performs perfectly on recovery of different storage media, like PC, laptop, HDD, SSD, USB drive, digital camera, SD card and more, supporting file systems like APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS,



4 filters for quick search

Filter recoverable items by file type, file name, date, keyword, tag, and identifier, to quickly locate the desired files and save



5 files before recovery

Preview files to recover wanted ones only and speed up the



6 photos, videos and documents

When clicking to have a preview of a recoverable photo/video/document, if Cisdem detects its original file is corrupted, it will automatically starts the



7 crashed PC recovery

Recover all data from unbootable computer for any reason: boot failure after unexpected updates, blue/black screen of death, can't fix Windows automatic repair loop, etc.



Price and Availability



Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 18.0.0 is available for free trial at starting from May 14th, 2024. And people can purchase its full version from There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan.



About Cisdem



Cisdem is a software company build in 2009 that focuses on the creation of data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac and Windows users. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many people. Cisdem team will keep working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit:

