Shakti Anand Finds It Enriching To Share The Screen With Paras Kalnawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand has talked about the camaraderie between him and his 'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Paras Kalnawat, who portrays his son in the show, saying that sharing the screen space with him is always enriching.

In the recent episodes, the viewers were treated to a long-awaited confrontation between two pivotal characters, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). The intense face-to-face conversation between the father and son intrigued the audience as to what would happen next.

Despite their adversarial relationship on screen, Shakti revealed that he shares a special bond with Paras in real life.

Talking about the same, Shakti said: "Paras and I have developed a great rapport off-screen, and I have immense respect for him as an actor and as a human being. I have always seen him talking to everyone around him very respectfully. Sharing the screen space with him is always enriching, and I feel he is like a son to me."

"While our respective characters have this never-ending dispute, off-screen we share a great bond. It's been a joy to watch Paras grow as an actor, and I've found myself mentoring him as well as learning from him. I've portrayed a father's role numerous times, but I can say this with conviction that he is my favourite," he added.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs at 9.30 p.m. on Zee TV.