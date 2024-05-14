Abu Dhabi's New AI Academy To Boost Healthcare Workers' Skills, Improve Patient Care

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) academy will bolster the skills of healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi and beyond by offering tailored courses and training sessions. AI-trained workforce, capable of advancing diagnostic and operational efficiency, will significantly improve patient care and streamline healthcare processes.

The academy will have various courses tailored to advancing AI in healthcare. It will conduct mass training sessions for the Abu Dhabi healthcare workforce, accommodating up to 100 attendees.

Selected participants from these sessions will be able to pursue more customised courses based on their specific line of work, covering vital subjects such as AI for radiology, cardiology, and more advanced data analytics and prediction techniques. Tailored educational courses will also target C-suite and operational staff on the topics of AI in public health leadership.

The project seeks to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position at the forefront of technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare systems.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Core42 during the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to launch the Global AI Healthcare Academy.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH – Abu Dhabi, called the new academy a“transformative journey” to boost AI capabilities across the healthcare sector for leadership, clinicians, and health administrators.

“Empowering our workforce with the latest AI technologies is vital to achieving the milestones we hope for in diagnostics and personalised medical management. These efforts are crucial to shifting from reactive healthcare to proactive care, accelerating the future of healthcare and life sciences, thus cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare,” Dr Al Ghaithi said.

The academy will contribute to broader medical research and treatment modalities worldwide by upskilling the workforce. By embracing AI-driven technologies, healthcare professionals can stay at the forefront of innovation, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on a global scale.

This interconnected approach fosters a collaborative environment that accelerates the pace of medical breakthroughs, ultimately leading to improved healthcare outcomes for community members.

Sultan Al Hajji, vice president of public affairs and alumni relations at MBZUAI, highlighted AI's transformative and life-saving potential across a wide range of diagnostic and treatment areas.

“MBZUAI will provide the academy with our world-class faculty to facilitate AI workshops and training to upskill the healthcare workforce in support of the UAE leadership's vision to become a global hub for AI and a centre for life sciences.”

The academy aims to enhance the healthcare sector's AI capability beyond education. By collaboration with MBZUAI through its newly established Institute of Digital Public Health, the academy will encompass research and innovation in its future activities, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering groundbreaking discoveries. These efforts will encourage public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration to secure ample funding and ensure ongoing sustainability.

