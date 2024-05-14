eWTP Arabia Capital’s Technology Fund I Recognized as Top Performing VC Fund in the Preqin League Tables

(MENAFNEditorial) 22nd April 2024, Riyadh, KSA: eWTP Arabia Capital Technology Fund I (“Techology Fund I”), managed by eWTP Arabia Capital (“eWTPA”), one of the leading private equity firms in the Middle East, was listed in the Preqin League Tables as the the fifth top-performing VC funds in the US$250 Million to US$499 Million category by net Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for vintages between 2015-2020.





"We're delighted by the recognition of our Technology Fund I as a top-performing VC fund in our sector," expressed Jessica Wong, Founder and Managing Partner of eWTPA. "This milestone underscores the commitment of our team and the robustness of our investment strategy. It also underscores the significant growth potential of the Middle East and North Africa market, particularly in Saudi Arabia, warranting attention. As a pivotal driver of technological advancement in the region, we're steadfast in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and deliver value to our investors."

“Being recognized by Preqin validates our hard work and dedication to supporting and actively contributing towards building the Saudi digital ecosystem,” said Jerry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of eWTPA. “As eWTPA continues to grow and expand its investment portfolio, it remains committed to fostering innovation and driving positive change in Saudi, the GCC and the global emerging markets ecosystem.”

eWTPA has demonstrated exceptional performance, solidifying its position among industry leaders. This recognition underscores eWTPA's commitment to identifying high-potential market opportunities and generating returns for its investors.

The Preqin League Tables are regarded as a comprehensive and authoritative ranking system for private equity and venture capital performance. Preqin, a leading data provider in the alternative assets industry, compiles these league tables based on various performance metrics, including net Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and other key indicators.

eWTPA's success reflects its strategic approach to investing high-growth sectors in the MENA region. The firm's portfolio includes a diverse range of companies poised to make a significant impact on their respective industries.

Acting as a bridge between Asia and the Middle East, eWTPA’s Technology Fund I has achieved significant success since its inception in 2019. The Fund has invested in over 18 companies, several of which have successfully established themselves in KSA, like J&T Express, Raha, Sahm and COFE.





MENAFN14052024000070016471ID1108209101