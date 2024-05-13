(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA ) (OTCQX: DYFSF ) (FRA: DMJ ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bernd Krueper as President of the Company and as a Director to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company.

As the new President of dynaCERT, Mr. Krueper will provide hands on supervision and senior responsibilities leading the enterprise's further development and international global world-wide expansion with a view of growing the sales volume of the Company's products and the Company's new production initiatives.

Mr. Jim Payne remains as Chief Executive Officer and Director of dynaCERT and continues also as Chairman of the Board. Former Chairman, Mr. Wayne Hoffman, continues to serve on the Board of Directors of dynaCERT and takes on the new role of Lead Director of dynaCERT.

Mr. Bernd Krueper is a dedicated and results-driven Executive with more than 30 years track record and comprehensive experience in international leadership roles in the Automotive and the Off Highway industry as well as in Sustainable Energy and Power Generation solutions and in Precision Machining.

Mr. Krueper brings to dynaCERT top management and C-Suite level expertise having founded and headed numerous entities. He has M&A Transaction skills, strong competence in Finance, Marketing, Sales, Service & Operations and Restructuring & Turnaround management experience. Mr. Krueper also brings to dynaCERT his experience in successfully driving profitable growth, performance increases, sustainable technology road mapping and digital transformation.

Mr. Krueper's career accomplishments include the following:



Deputy Chairman of the German engine manufacturer association "VDMA, section Engines & Systems", representing leading German and international engine brands. Lobbying and consulting Political Authorities and Decision Makers in Germany and the European Union, e.g. on emission legislation, ESG criteria, Renewable Energy and Non-Fossil Fuel Solutions like Hydrogen.

Various Executive Advisor, Supervisory Board Member and Cooperation Partner roles in start ups and well developed companies like Battery Systems, Telematics, Digitalization and Financial Advisory.

6 years CEO at Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH and 2.5 years CEO of Hatz Components GmbH in Southern Germany, heading Turnaround Management and Performance Increase as well as the company's development from a diesel engine manufacturer to a leading solutions provider for Propulsion and Power Generation incl. digitalization and alternative fuel, hybrid and full electric solutions.

Member of the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. 18 years Leadership Experience at Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Tognum AG, MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, including President Rolls-Royce Power Systems and MTU Greater China; Head of Sales, Service and Network at Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG; Head of Industrial Business, Marketing and Distribution.

6 years at Daimler Group, e.g. "Product Manager Sales and Marketing Maybach"; Senior Manager Strategic Planning Sales and Marketing worldwide, Mercedes-Benz.

MBA ("Dipl.-Kfm.") from Eberhard-Karls-University Tübingen, Germany and academic education programs at Universities of New York, USA, Oxford, UK and St. Gallen, CH. A-Levels, Military Service.

Bernd Krueper, President & Director of dynaCERT, stated, "I am really very excited about dynaCERT's mission and its continued advancements in hydrogen technology. Working with an admirable management, that is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in internal combustion engines and staying at the forefront of hydrogen innovation, is exhilarating for me. As President and Director, I welcome the opportunity of collaborating in a vital part of shaping dynaCERT's strategic direction and ensuring that our innovations continue to make a positive impact throughout the world and generate profitable revenue by increasing sales growth world-wide. By planning additional key initiatives in the next few months and coming years, I look forward to leading and further propel dynaCERT's influence and positive impact in the hydrogen marketplace."

Jim Payne, Chairman & CEO of dynaCERT stated, "The dynaCERT Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Mr. Bernd Krueper as President and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Krueper is a highly dynamic and energetic executive, with a positively outgoing manner and a straightforward approach and I look forward to working closely with him. His ambitious, self-confident and target-oriented pronounced will to succeed, embraces change. Mr. Krueper will work well with the dynaCERT Board of Directors as he is open-minded, transparent and convincing, reliable, structured, integrative and consistent in leadership. As President, Mr. Krueper is strategic and analytic with hands-on mentality. Our entire Company, our stakeholders, clients, dealers and shareholders are joining me in greeting Mr. Krueper as a dynamic strong supporter of the furtherance of our hydrogen technology on a global scale across many industries world-wide."

The new appointment to the Board of Directors, the new Chairman, the new Lead Director and the office of President mentioned herein will take effect May 15, 2024. Pursuant to By Law NO. 1 adopted by the shareholders of dynaCERT at its last annual meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company has increased the number of Directors of the Company from eight (8) Directors to nine (9) Directors.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLyticaTM Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Jeff Zajac cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

Contacts

For more information:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 - 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

...

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

...

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Disclosure. DYA is a monthly featured cleantech stock on Investorideas effective March 1, 2024 for 6 months. (equivalent of 3500 month in stock)

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.