Rice Imports Greenlighted By Brazilian Government

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian government published a temporary measure on Thursday (9) authorizing national crop agency Conab to import up to 1 million tonnes of rice to replenish public food stocks and deal with the social and economic aftermath of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state.

A statement released by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says the measure was taken in response to the extensive damage caused by the rains in the Rio Grande do Sul, a state that otherwise accounts for 68% of Brazil's rice production. Imports will help dodge financial speculation and stabilize prices.

Rice auctions

The import will be carried out via public auctions at market prices. According to the ministry, the stocks will preferably go to small retailers in metropolitan areas. The green light for the import is limited to the 2024 financial year.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

