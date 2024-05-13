EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

1&1 AG: New consultation on spectrum allocation

New consultation on spectrum allocation Montabaur. 13 May 2024. In its consultation published today on the upcoming allocation of frequencies in the low and mid-band range, the Federal Network Agency envisages an extension of the existing frequency usage rights for Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica. This extension is linked to a commitment by Telefónica to continue the transfer of 2x10 MHz mid-band spectrum to 1&1. In addition, the three incumbent network operators are obliged to make at least 2x5 MHZ of their low-band spectrum available to 1&1 for co-operative, joint use. The agency is calling for corresponding offers on fair terms. "We are open to a co-operative solution. It is important that we can utilise a sufficiently large amount of frequency at market conditions in order to adequately supply our more than 12 million customers," said Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG. " Only then can we fully leverage the advantages of our innovative Open RAN technology and ensure the competitiveness of our daily expanding 5G network ."



About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider domiciled in Montabaur. The Company is a member of the United Internet AG corporate group. 1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology. In addition to a comprehensive mobile communications portfolio, broadband connections are offered which are mostly based on 1&1 Versatel's Germany-wide fibre-optic transport network and on regional networks of city carriers and Deutsche Telekom. While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target groups.



