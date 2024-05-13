Fastrack Smart Is All Set To Launch Their New AMOLED Smartwatch Xtreme Pro, Built For Extreme Conditions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Fastrack Smart Wearables announces the launch of its much-awaited smartwatch - the Fastrack Xtreme Pro, your ultimate companion for conquering every challenge. Designed for your active and stylish lifestyle, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro offers a suite of features to elevate your everyday adventures.



Fastrack Smart launches Xtreme Pro an Amoled smart watch build for extreme temperatures from as low as -10 degree Celsius to a 60 degree Celsius





Built to endure anything you throw at it; the watch boasts a rugged design that can withstand extreme temperatures from as low as -10 degree Celsius to a scorching 60 degree Celsius. The stunning 1.43” AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals and clear resolution, making it easy to track your progress at a glance. To add to your delight, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro boasts over 100 sports modes that can be activated with just one tap. Whether you're scaling mountains or hitting the gym, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro can keep up with your toughest adventure.





Durability is just the foundation. Unlocking a world of functionality, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro empowers you to take control with its easy-to- navigate functional and stay connected on-the-go with SingleSyncTM BT Calling, allowing you to connect your phone with a single click. Keep the tab on your health and recovery with the all-round health monitoring feature; SpO2 tracking, 24/7 heart rate and advanced sleep monitoring with REM analysis. The Fastrack Xtreme Pro even includes an auto stress monitor to help you manage stress throughout the day. Women can benefit from dedicated menstrual cycle tracking, making the Fastrack Xtreme Pro a truly holistic health and wellness companion. And don't worry about pushing your limits – the IP68 water and dust resistance ensures your watch can keep up with your active lifestyle.





"We are excited to introduce the Fastrack Xtreme Pro, a smartwatch designed to empower today's go-getters," said Mr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited . "With its unmatched durability, temperature resistance, advanced health monitoring features with top-class AMOLED display, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro is the perfect companion for those who push boundaries and live life to the fullest."





Beyond conquering challenges, the Fastrack Xtreme Pro also helps you unwind. Built-in games keep boredom at bay, while camera and music controls let you capture memories and manage your tunes on the go. Personalize your experience to match your unique style. Choose from a variety of watch faces and swap between sweat-resistant straps in black, blue, and beige included to find the perfect combination for any occasion.





The Fastrack Xtreme Pro at the price of Rs. 3,999 is the perfect blend of functionality and style, available online and across Fastrack stores in India. Don't wait – unleash your potential and elevate your everyday life with the Fastrack Xtreme Pro!





About Fastrack Smart

Welcome to the captivating world of Fastrack Smart, where fashion and technology unite to unlock a realm of endless possibilities. The inception to revolutionize the wearables and hearables category and infuse it with unparalleled style and flair began in 2017. Today, we proudly stand as the leading trusted name in the industry, offering a range of cutting-edge products that effortlessly blend innovation, style, and affordability.





From the very beginning, we have been driven by a passion for pushing boundaries and breaking conventions. Fashion, fun, and functionality define the core of our products which deliver high-quality smart solutions catering to the diverse needs of fitness and music enthusiasts.





We take pride to be in sync with the youth of the country and in understanding their unique tastes and preferences. We value their individuality, self-expression, and desire of staying ahead of the curve. That's why our products are meticulously designed to reflect a distinctive sense of style and cater to all their tech-savvy needs. The latest smartwatches introduced by Fastrack Smart boast advanced features such as AMOLED displays, SingleSync BT Calling, NitroFast Charging, Multisports mode, customisable watch faces, health trackers, and more.

Join the movement as we continue to redefine what it means to be smart and stylish.