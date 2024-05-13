Forestation Project Launched To Benefit Local Communities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) - The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Environment launched a joint project on Monday to increase forest tree density, focusing on indigenous and economically beneficial species.Nabil Assaf, FAO's Representative in Jordan, highlighted the organization's commitment to enhancing forest productivity and profitability for local communities through the initiative.The project aims to afforest 100 hectares and will involve three communities in a comprehensive capacity-building program, which will provide communities with knowledge on how to safeguard and preserve Jordan's forests, he added.Assaf emphasized FAO's expertise in the forestry sector, which will guide communities in valuing forest products and utilizing them sustainably.Muhammad Riyalat, representing the Ministry of Environment, underscored Jordan's commitment to international environmental agreements, including the Convention on Biological Diversity and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. He emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to protect lands from drought, adapt to climate change and preserve natural resources.Khaled Haisa, a representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the significance of the carob tree as a drought-tolerant species that supports local flora and fauna. Supporting carob value chains will enhance community understanding of this product, and ultimately impacting their livelihoods.Funded by FAO, the project will commence activities from May to December in northern and central regions of Jordan. Locations were chosen based on technical support from FAO in collaboration with the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture.Local communities will receive training on the utilization and marketing of forest products and indigenous species. Additionally, the project will encourage the participation of youth and women in these opportunities.