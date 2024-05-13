Deputy Minister Urges Collective Action To Achieve 1.5°C Goal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and NaturalResources, emphasised the necessity for collective measures tolimit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a workshop on capacity-building in the preparationof biennial transparency reports, Taghiyeva stressed the importanceof actively fulfilling obligations outlined in the ParisAgreement.

"It is important to take active steps to fulfil our obligationsarising from the Paris Agreement," she stressed.

She underscored the significance of greenhouse gas emissionsreviews, which offer a comprehensive overview of each country'sefforts to reduce emissions. Taghiyeva highlighted that theseassessments also demonstrate progress in emission reduction, aswell as the support provided and received by each nation.

"Transparent and current information on emissions risks and theefficacy of mitigation measures is crucial for informeddecision-making and fostering trust between nations," she added

It should be recalled that the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015for the first time, united all countries around the common goal ofcombating climate change. With the Paris Agreement, countries havereached a historic agreement to limit global warming to 2 degreesbelow pre-industrial levels and to keep it at 1.5 degrees.

Since then, negotiations have continued in line with the roadmapand goals set by the Paris Agreement.