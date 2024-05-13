(MENAFN- Baystreet) 3 Speculative Stocks: Redfin, iRobot, and This One
GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for Conair
Sinclair Ponders Unloading Stations
Novavax, Sanofi Sign the Deal to Commercialize COVID Shot
AMC Plunges on Q1 Figures Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, May 13, 2024
Get Bullish on AppLovin and The Trade Desk
Two firms are emerging as the winners in the fierce online advertising market. While Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG) dominate, investors should consider the niche firms.
Applovin (APP) posted revenue of $1.06 billion, rising by 48.2% Y/Y in the first quarter. In Q2, the firm issued total revenue guidance of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. It expects a solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 52% - 53% next.
Though shares are at fresh highs, the company has tailwinds from adding more advertising in the gaming sector. Additionally, the software model applies self-learning (artificial intelligence). As Applovin's AXON 2 will turn one year old, expect growth to accelerate from apps and websites toward the non-gaming app space.
Second Pick
The Trade Desk (TTD) has an advertising model for the connected television space. The company posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 on May 8, 2024. Revenue increased by 28.3% Y/Y to $491.25 million. In the second quarter, revenue is at least $575 million.
Trade Desk built its business around UID2. UID2 is a pseudonymous identifier for protecting a user's email or phone number. CTV will expand as companies streaming service firms such as Disney's (DIS) and Disney+ add more content.
Apple (AAPL) has yet to offer an AVOD offering. If it does, that only boosts the prospects of The Trade Desk.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108204969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.