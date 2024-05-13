Eurovision Winner: Nemo And The Fight For Non-Binary People

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss musician Nemo, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on Saturday, is fuelling the debate about a third gender entry. Barbara Steinemann, a parliamentarian from the right-wing Swiss People's Party, believes this is unnecessary.

The issue: After winning the Eurovision Song Contest, Nemo called for more acceptance and rights for non-binary people, including the possibility of choosing a third option when registering one's gender. The Swiss musician, who doesn't identify with either the male or female gender and who uses the pronouns they/them, made this demand several times after their victory. Nemo has announced their intention to meet Justice Minister Beat Jans.

