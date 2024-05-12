Sea Machines Robotics Unveils New Unmanned 'Workboats' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Sea Machines Robotics , a developer of marine autonomous technology, has launched“Selkie”, its latest innovation in unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

The company described the launch as“a momentous move that will further the flood tide of autonomous marine operations”.

The first model, Selkie 7, is a 7-meter USV powered by the company's flagship SM300 Autonomous Command and Control system, Selkie represents a leap forward in autonomous technology and a new era of marine exploration and operations.

As the first turnkey autonomous vessel released by Sea Machines, Selkie is poised to revolutionize industries ranging from hydrographic surveying, offshore asset inspection, and persistent on water operations such as security and environmental studies.

Selkie is the ideal full solution USV for any task-driven workboat fleet operator wanting to enhance and optimize their routine or persistent long duration on-water work.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"