Oman Pavilion Takes Center Stage Amid Qatar International Book Fair

By Saud Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Oman's pavilion is at the center of attention as the International Book Fair in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, with Muscat named as the guest of honor in the 33rd edition of the event.

The special distinction given to the Gulf Arab Sultanate is a testament to the camaraderie it shares with Gulf Arab neighbor Qatar, with the Omani booth set up at the event displaying a wide array of cultural and traditional works by famed Omani authors.

In addition to a litany of Omani authors represented at Muscat's pavilion, a plethora of Omani state bodies and institutions are also taking part, while a separate exhibition interspersed into the book fair is shedding light on tourism boom Muscat has recently witnessed, thanks in part to some beguiling destinations it has to offer.

Qatari musicians have not been left out of the limelight as well, with a slew of Muscat-based bands, including a renowned symphony orchestra, joining the festivities in a bid to give greater exposure to Omani culture and tradition.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahamn had opened the book fair three days earlier in the capital Doha, which runs until May 18. (end)

