Japan To Offfer Scholarships To Afghan Students In Collaboration With Aga Khan Foundation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Japanese Embassy in Kabul announced the provision of scholarships for Afghan students. It stated that the selection process for these scholarships in 2025 will be conducted in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation.

In a statement published on the social network X on Saturday, May 11, the embassy mentioned that Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology will offer scholarships for master's and doctoral programs to Afghan students in 2025.

The announcement also states that the selection process for these scholarships will be conducted with the assistance of the Aga Khan Foundation, and proficiency in English or Japanese is a key requirement for participating in this competition.

The number of scholarships to be awarded to Afghan students has not been specified.

Participants in this competition are required to submit their admission applications by the guidelines for government scholarships of this country (MEXT) to the address of this embassy.

Meanwhile, since the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, they have imposed several policies that restrict education in the country, particularly affecting the participation of women and girls in higher education.

These restrictions have been widely criticized internationally as they severely limit educational opportunities and personal growth.

Moreover, the Taliban's approach to higher education has further isolated Afghan academia from global academic and cultural exchanges, impacting the country's development and the future prospects of its youth.

This has led to a decrease in the quality of education and a significant reduction in international educational collaborations and scholarship opportunities for Afghan students.

