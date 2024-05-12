Tristar KSA felicitated by SABIC as Top Supplier

(MENAFN- Tristar Transport LLC) Tristar KSA has been lauded by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) for its ‘substantial efforts to deliver the best competitive advantage’ and for supporting the company in reaching their goal of becoming the preferred world leader in chemicals.



Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne and Tristar KSA County Manager Dr. Aous Ali attended the 2024 Suppliers Recognition Ceremony at the SABIC headquarters in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, where they received a memento for outstanding performance and significant contributions in 2023. The event was organised by SABIC’s Procurement team under Shared Services, and recognised approximately 40 companies among hundreds of suppliers.



Tristar KSA continues to transport liquid gases from SABIC’s plants in Jubail in the East Province and Yanbu in the Western Province to various SABIC affiliates across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperating Council (GCC) states, and to Jordan.



Products transported by Tristar for SABIC include chemicals such as MTBE (methyl tertiary-butyl ether), caustic soda, styrene, and various chemicals. Tristar’s fleet of gas-carrying road tankers and cryogenic ISO tankers comply with all SABIC requirements and various national and international regulations.





MENAFN12052024003996001984ID1108202678