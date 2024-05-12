Starlink cautions of service interruption due to major geomagnetic storm

(MENAFN) Starlink, an American company specializing in satellite internet services and affiliated with Elon Musk's SpaceX, issued a cautionary statement on Saturday regarding a potential "service disruption" stemming from Earth's exposure to the most substantial geomagnetic storm in two decades, prompted by heightened solar activity. With approximately 60 percent ownership of the roughly 7,500 satellites currently orbiting Earth, Starlink holds a dominant position in the satellite internet sector.



Elon Musk, the prominent figure behind both Starlink and SpaceX, communicated via the "X" platform about the significant strain experienced by Starlink's satellites amidst the geomagnetic solar storm. Despite the challenges, Musk noted that the satellites have managed to withstand the pressure thus far.



The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has characterized the ongoing storm as the most significant of its kind since October 2003. Forecasted to persist through the current day and tomorrow, the storm poses potential risks to various services, including navigation systems, electricity networks, and satellite communication.



Starlink's vast network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit relies on laser links between satellites to facilitate seamless data transmission at the speed of light. This innovative approach enables Starlink to deliver internet coverage across the globe, catering to remote and underserved regions.



The emergence of this geomagnetic storm underscores the inherent challenges and vulnerabilities associated with satellite-based technologies operating in space. As Starlink endeavors to navigate through this disruptive event, the incident serves as a reminder of the dynamic interplay between space weather phenomena and the modern infrastructure reliant on satellite communication.

