Death Toll From Flooding In Kenya Rises To 267

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 267 people have been killed by flooding and landslidescaused by heavy rains in Kenya since mid-March, Xinhua reportedciting the government said on Friday, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Interior and NationalAdministration, 188 people have been injured and 75 are missing. Inaddition, 281,835 people have been displaced, and 380,573 have beenaffected by persistent heavy rains and flooding.

Hefty rains have been pounding several parts of the country,exacerbated by the 2023-24 El Nino climate phenomenon, highlightingthe urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

Nearly 10,000 livestock have been lost. Over 41,000 acres ofcropland and dozens of roads have been damaged. Nearly 900businesses and 2,000 schools along with water sources and healthfacilities have been damaged in 11 out of 42 counties affected bythe floods, according to authorities and the Kenya Red CrossSociety.

According to the ministry, 30 public health officials have beendeployed to assess the risk in all 167 internally displaced campsand evaluate nutrition, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygienepoints.

The government has announced a package worth 7.5 million S to rehabilitate schools affected by the floods before theyreopen on May 13.

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist, possibly with decreasedintensities, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Kenyan officials and humanitarian agencies have called on thepopulation to avoid flooded areas, move to higher ground and avoiddriving during heavy rain.