Kuwait Shares Strong Partnerships With Friendly Countries -- Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said Kuwait strongly appreciates its partnerships with neighboring and friendly countries, as part of the country's stable policies towards regional and international events.

In a statement to KUNA to Saturday, minister Al-Yahya noted that Kuwait is exerting great efforts to enhance its regional and leadership role in key issues.

The recent visits of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to friendly countries is part of Kuwait's deep historic ties with its partners, said the minister.

He added that His Highness' visits included talks on key regional and international political topics, mainly the situation in Gaza.

During the visits, His Highness Sheikh Meshal also signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding, related to economy and investment, Al-Yahya said. (end)

