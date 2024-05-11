Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lash Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) Heavy rain and thrunderstorm lashed Bengaluru overnight inundating low-lying areas, uprooting electric poles and trees and damaging vehicles.

However, the rain brought respite to the people in Bengaluru from the scorching heat.

A tree uprooted and fell onto an electric transformer near Mahatma Gandhi Park in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru.

In Deepanjali Nagar locality, three electric poles were uprooted. Two cars and one tempo traveller parked outside were crushed by a huge tree.

A petrol bunk has been inundated due to heavy rains in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The compound wall of the Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) in Kengeri locality has collapsed and the parking area has been completely inundated. Many residents in Annapoorneshwarinagar were forced to spend sleepless nights as their houses were inundated due to heavy rain.

The arterial roads in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Airport Road and Magadi Road stretch were inundated, and late-night vehicle riders had to struggle to reach their homes. Different localities received a minimum of 28 mm to 89 mm of rainfall, according to authorities.

The State Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for another two days in Bengaluru.