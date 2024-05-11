Dusty, Warm Weather Forecast Almost Nationwide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -Temperatures will drop on Saturday and the weather will be dusty and warm almost countrywide and hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba regions, with a weak possibility of light showers in the morning hours in the Kingdom's northern regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see another drop in mercury and the weather will be pleasant almost nationwide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, temperatures will continue to drop and the weather will be fair and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with a weak possibility of light and scattered showers of rain in the Kingdom's northern areas.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 30 degrees Celsius, dropping to 13? at night, while the port city of Aqaba will hit a blazing 39? during the day, sliding to 24? during night hours.