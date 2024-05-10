Ukraine's Exports Via Maritime Corridor Reach 45M Tonnes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 1,600 vessels loaded with 45 million tonnes of cargo have sailed through the Ukrainian maritime corridor since it was launched.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over almost nine months since the Ukrainian maritime corridor was launched, about 1,600 vessels have exported 45 million tonnes of goods from the Odesa region's ports. Mainly, these were Ukrainian agricultural products intended for the global food markets,” the report states.

According to the ministry, more than 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products were shipped towards 38 countries.

Now, another 108 vessels are approaching the Odesa region's ports to be loaded with more than 3 million tonnes of products for export purposes.

A reminder that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) discussed with Ukrainian partners the issue of enhancing the security of the Ukrainian temporary maritime corridor.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry