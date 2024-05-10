Enemy Makes Five Attacks In Kharkiv Region, Totaling 91 Combat Engagements In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the course of the day, 91 combat engagements took place at the front, with the majority of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

During the day of May 10, there were 91x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 6x missiles and 67x airstrikes, 92x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna axis: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10x settlements, including Karpovychi, Prohres (Chernihiv oblast), Chernatske, Yastrubshchyna, Ulanove (Sumy oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Slobozhanshchyna axis: the enemy carried out 5x attacks in the vicinities of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, and Hatyshche (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bir, Ukrainske (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10x attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, attempted to improve its tactical position. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Two killed, five injured in massive shelling ofregion

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Makiivka (Luhansk oblast), Torske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using airstrikes, attempted to improve its tactical position. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Druzhba, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 22x attacks in the vicinities of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Stara Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Novopokrovske, Netailove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka, Solodke (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders made 3x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilyanivka, Heorhiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 8x assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Bilohirya, Robotyne, Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Ministry of Defense: Russians try to break through defense line inregion in morning, fighting

Kherson axis: the enemy conducted no offensive. The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Krynky, Tyahynka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Stanislav (Kherson oblast).

During the day of May 10, the Ukrainian Air Force and Missile Forces launched strikes on 1x anti-aircraft missile system, 1x radar station, 17x concentrations of troops of the russian invaders.