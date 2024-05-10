               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Replicator Drone Drive To Pack Suicidal Switchblades


5/10/2024 6:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US is ramping up its Replicator initiative by integrating suicide drones as part of the project to quickly enhance autonomous systems and counter China's military expansion in the Indo-Pacific.

This month, multiple media sources reported that the US Pentagon has confirmed the inclusion of AeroVironment's Switchblade 600 drone in its Replicator initiative, which seeks to rapidly augment US military capabilities with autonomous systems.

Announced by US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks in August 2023, Replicator aims to deploy thousands of unmanned aerial and surface vehicles within two years to strengthen the US presence in the Indo-Pacific, countering China's military expansion.

The first set of technologies under Replicator includes various drones and unmanned systems from a mix of traditional and innovative defense contractors, with many specifics undisclosed for security reasons.

The Switchblade 600, which has proven its worth in Ukraine by effectively engaging armored vehicles at distances over 38 kilometers, is a significant part of the tranche.

The Pentagon's strategy involves leveraging commercial technology to swiftly address operational needs, supported by a budget allocation of approximately US$500 million for this fiscal year, with an additional request matching this amount for the next.

The initiative also seeks to diversify its maritime drone vendor base through the Production-Ready Inexpensive Maritime Expeditionary (PRIME) program, indicating a broad push to integrate commercial innovations into defense operations.

This move signifies a pivotal shift in US military strategy, emphasizing rapid development and deployment of technologically advanced autonomous systems to maintain strategic superiority and adaptability in the face of evolving near-peer threats.

In September 2023, Asia Times reported that the US Department of Defense (DOD) launched Replicator as a strategic response to China's military advancements, focusing on a potential conflict over Taiwan and an 18 to 24-month timeline for deployment.

Asia Times

