5 Indian Sailors Released From Israeli-Linked Vessel Seized By Iran

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a diplomatic breakthrough, five Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel captured by Tehran were released on Thursday and have left Iran, according to the Indian embassy. While conveying information of their release, the Indian Embassy commended the Iranian authorities for working closely with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

"Five of the Indian sailors on the MSC Aries were freed and left Iran this evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities' close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The Israel-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy captured the container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, and MSC Aries was last spotted on April 12 sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off Dubai's coast.

On April 18, one of the 17 Indian sailors was released and returned home to Kerala. Ann Tessa Joseph, a resident of Thrissur, was welcomed at the Cochin International Airport by government officials when she arrived from Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that one of the 17 Indian crew members has safely returned to India, while the rest remain safe and will be freed after their contractual responsibilities are met.

The Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has also said that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not detained and that they are free to go.