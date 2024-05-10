Indian Visa Eligibility For New Zealand, South African, Swiss, Bulgarian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa For New Zealand Citizens

New Zealand is one of the 170 nationalities that can apply for an e-visa for India. Through the simplified e-Visa system, New Zealand residents can effortlessly apply for an electronic travel authorization for India from the privacy of their own homes. New Zealanders have been able to apply for Indian visas online since 2014. Currently, the only method to obtain an e-Visa from New Zealand to India is through the online procedure. Prospective travelers have the option to choose from different types of Indian eVisas, including the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical-attendant Visa. Moreover, New Zealand nationals can opt for a multi-entry visa for India, allowing for stays of up to 90 days per visit, valid for 365 days from the approval date. An alternative choice is a double-entry tourist visa, allowing for a maximum stay of 30 days. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.







Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page).

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style. You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

