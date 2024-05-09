Congresswoman Zulay Rodríguez Outsted After 10 Years In The National Assembly

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In an unexpected political turn, the nation witnessed the defeat of Congresswoman

Zulay Rodríguez, after a decade in the National Assembly.

It was an electoral confrontation that kept the audience in suspense.

Luis Omar Ortega, candidate nominated by the

Realizing Goals (RM)

party, was victorious.

Outside the domains of San Miguelito, Luis Omar Ortega was unknown, but he has been taking steps within San Miguelito, which helped him gain an advantage over Rodríguez.

Currently, Ortega holds the position of representative of the town of

Belisario Frías,

a position he has held for two consecutive periods, being nominated on both occasions by the

Democratic Change (CD) party.

In this electoral contest he ran again as a township representative and simultaneously as a deputy for the RM collective.

The strategy was very similar to that of Rodríguez, who competed for a parliamentary seat by free nomination, but also for the Mayor's Office of San Miguelito with the RM flag.

According to the Informed Vote platform of the

Electoral Tribunal,

Ortega completed his primary studies at the Federal Republic of Germany school between 1973 and 1978, and later attended high school at the Tomás Alba Edison Institute between 1979 and 1981. He did not obtain a high school degree.

MENAFN09052024000218011062ID1108196430