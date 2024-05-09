Yahsat welcomes high-level delegation from South Africa led by HE Deputy President Paul Mashatile

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 May 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Government of South Africa, led by His Excellency Deputy President Paul Mashatile, to discuss closer cooperation in the satellite communications sector. This reflects the country’s on-going efforts to enhance communications services by leveraging the UAE’s advanced satcom sector and intelligent data solutions services.



The delegation consisted of senior government ministers, heads of several departments and Brainwave Projects SA, the Public Sector Service Partner for Yahclick, Yahsat’s satellite broadband solutions provider in South Africa. The high-level meetings are testament to Yahsat’s well-established reputation in Africa as an innovative and cost-effective satellite communications technology and service provider. The delegation was welcomed by Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director Designate of SPACE42, Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, and Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat.



Satellite communications have become a critical enabler of economic development across Africa as the technology helps to connect isolated, underserved communities allowing access to important services such as telemedicine, e-learning, government services, e-commerce and more. The visit enabled both parties to explore potential opportunities for Yahsat to expand its presence in South Africa to support the government objectives to improve connectivity across the country.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We were delighted to welcome the senior delegation from the South African Government led by His Excellency Deputy President Paul Mashatile to our headquarters. This visit reflects Yahsat’s exemplary reputation as a respected satellite communications provider, and more importantly the status of the UAE as a global leader in advancing SpaceTech and AI solutions to address the most pressing challenges. Our extensive work to connect rural and isolated communities across South Africa and the wider African continent not only demonstrates our commitment to these communities but highlights the advanced capabilities of our products and services.”



From his side, His Excellency Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, said: “It was a pleasure to visit Yahsat as part of our on-going efforts to collaborate with the UAE and harness its technological capabilities. We are committed to working together with our UAE partners across a range of different industries and, in particular, in the satellite sector where we do not currently have all the required capabilities. By working in partnership with Yahsat we will be able to establish these capabilities and knowledge sufficient to build own national satellite program and infrastructure in the future.”





