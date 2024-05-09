Rolex Daytona 'Paul Newman' Wristwatch Sells For $66,550 At Ahlers & Ogletree's April 25-26 Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, May 9, 2024 -- A handsome Rolex Daytona 'Paul Newman' watch in 18k yellow gold slipped onto a new wrist for $66,550 in Ahlers & Ogletree's Spring Jewelry & Timepieces sale, featuring the Bridget and Jerome Dobson collection, held April 25th-26th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW. The watch was the sale's top lot.



Over 400 lots crossed the auction block, with Day 1 featuring the jewelry and watch collection of Bridget Dobson (lots 1-93), the co-writer, along with her husband Jerome, of the hit TV soap operas General Hospital, Santa Barbara, As the World Turns and Guiding Light. The April 26th session showcased fine and costume jewelry items, including gemstones, David Yurman and estate jewelry.



The 2021 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 'Paul Newman' 38mm watch in 18k yellow gold featured a Swiss-made perpetual movement, three subsidiary dials, an oyster bracelet with flip lock clasp and synthetic sapphire crystal. The watch was marked 'Rolex' to the dial and came with inner and outer boxes, manuals, a green movement tag and a COA card. It sold within the estimate.



Following are additional highlights from the auction, which contained 477 lots and attracted around 50 live bidders to the gallery. Online bidding was facilitated by Ahlers & Ogletree's platform, AandOAuctions, plus LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and BidSquare. There were also 37 phone bidders who placed 230 bids in total. All prices include a 21 percent buyer's premium.



A dazzling Richard Krementz. emerald and diamond ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold, with a square shaped green emerald weighing 4.44 total carats, set in between shield and pear accent diamonds weighing 1.97 total carats (VS-1 clarity and F/G color), changed hands for $30,250.



A Harry Winston sapphire and diamond platinum ring with an oval shaped brilliant/step faceted medium strong/vivid violet blue sapphire weighing 4.66 carats, mounted between two trillion cut diamonds weighing 0.72 total carats (VVS-2 clarity and F color), found a new owner for $19,360.



A circa 1980 Cartier 18k yellow gold multi-row elephant motif necklace, with triple upper rows, double elephant stations with emerald eyes, and a six row lower bridge, stamped with the maker's mark, eagle, '750, ' 16 inches in length and weighing a total of 131.2 grams, brought $14,520.



A Buccellati (Italy) Hercules Knot necklace, having eleven Hercules knots in 18k gold foxtail chains terminating to a hidden tension clasp, marked 'Buccellati 18k Italy', realized $13,310.



A David Webb diamond and emerald leopard bangle bracelet in 18k yellow gold and platinum, with seven round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.52 carats total weight (VVS-2 clarity and F color), green emerald cabochon eyes and black enamel spots, very exotic looking, finished at $12,100.



A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner 40mm stainless steel and 18k yellow gold wristwatch, with Swiss made perpetual jeweled movement, blue dial with applied tritium markers, date aperture, gold blue enamel bezel, synthetic sapphire crystal and an oyster link bracelet, commanded $11,495.



A Cartier style Italian diamond, 18k yellow gold and enamel double panther head collar necklace with high polish finish, featuring 260 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 5.00 total carats of overall VS-1/lVS-2 clarity and G/H color, garnered $9,680. The diamonds were set into the black enamel accented double jaguar heads and channel set into the balance of the articulated necklace.



A ruby, diamond, and platinum ring featuring an oval shape red ruby weighing 2.50 total carats and set into a tapering platinum mounting containing ten brilliant cut and six single cut accent diamonds weighing 2.10 total carats of overall SI-2 clarity and H/I color, apparently unmarked, made $9,075.



A diamond and 14k white gold ring featuring a radiant cut diamond weighing 3.25 carats by formula, of I-1 clarity and J color, the stone set atop a tapering cast Euro shank containing 20 square shape and 64 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.00 total carats, rose to $7,260.



Next up is another auction headlining the Bridget and Jerome Dobson collection, this one slated for Thursday, May 16th and featuring the couple's fine art collection, with some of the most famous names in fine art (Chagall, Dufy, Hockney, Picasso, Bemelmans, Nadal and Braque among them). That will be followed by a two-day Modern Art & Design + Outsider Art sale on June 5th and 6th.



That will be followed by a two-day Modern Art & Design + Outsider Art sale on June 5th and 6th.

