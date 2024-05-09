Tamil Nadu Govt Orders Probe On Cops Who Misbehaved With Real 'Manjummel Boys' After 18 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After 18 years since the incident where a youth from Manjummel in Kerala got trapped in Guna cave in Kodaikanal, the Tamil Nadu (TN) government has instructed the state police to investigate a complaint alleging misconduct by the TN police towards Malayali tourists seeking assistance. Following a complaint from Malayali activist V Shaju Abraham, the joint secretary of the home department directed the director general of police to take the necessary action.

The incident from 2006 got attention due to the popularity of the Malayalam movie titled "Manjummel Boys," which is based on the incident. The film depicts a young tourist getting trapped in Guna Cave in Kodaikanal, with his friends seeking assistance from the Kodaikanal police.

The movie portrays a group of youths seeking help from the police station to rescue their friend, but instead, they are depicted as being brutally beaten and tortured by the police. When they sought assistance from the local police to rescue their trapped friend in Guna Caves, they faced a harrowing experience. The police initially refused to help and treated them harshly. However, after some persistence, one officer agreed to accompany them to Guna Caves and initiate the rescue operation.

"Manjummal Boys" hit the big screens on February 22 this year and emerged as a blockbuster success, grossing Rs 240.59 crore worldwide, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. It holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema. Directed by Chidambaram, the film was produced under the banner of Soubin Shahir's Parava Films.