               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cambodia Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


5/9/2024 3:02:40 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Phnom Penh: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kingdom of Cambodia H E Sok Chenda Sophea met with non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

MENAFN09052024000063011010ID1108192147


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search