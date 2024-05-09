Cambodia Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Phnom Penh: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kingdom of Cambodia H E Sok Chenda Sophea met with non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cambodia H E Khalid Ali Abel. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

