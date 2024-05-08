Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 9-11, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A first-time ever Japanese anime festival, sport challenges, cultural activities, and art with a resonant message. All this and more is available this weekend in Qatar.
One Piece Festival
May 9 - 11
4pm - 11pm
Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard
The hit anime series One Piece, one of the longest running animes ever, is being celebrated in the first ever One Piece Festival-themed here in Qatar. One Piece is a beloved Japanese cartoon that centres around Monkey D Luffy, a boy pirate who sails the seas with his crew in search of the ever elusive "One Piece" treasure.
Tickets are available at the venue's entrance for QR25. Children ages 10 and less enter free.
What Gravity Challenge
May 9
05:40pm - 8pm
Katara Amphitheater
The brainchild of Qatari Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, the What Gravity Challenge will bring together the best high-jumpers from all around the globe to compete at the Katara Amphitheater, day before the Diamond League Meeting.
“What Gravity Challenge is a legacy that I am proud to present in the name of my country Qatar,” Barshim said.
Tickets can be booked here .
Khalid Albaih's“Shahid” at Mathaf
Until August 10
Saturday–Thursday: 9am–7pm; Fridays: 1:30pm–7pm
Museum of Islamic Art
Artist Khalid Albaih invites viewers to reflect on their roles as witnesses to the harrowing ethnic cleansing campaign taking place in Gaza. The word“Shahid” means witness in Arabic.
“This interactive installation looks at what it means to be a witness to the devastation unfolding in Palestine and encourages the visitor to reflect on the responsibility that comes with that role,” the Mathaf statement described the art installation.
Albaih, according to the statement, wishes to stress the individual's role as a witness, showing visitors they represent one more voice to those speaking out for Palestinians.
Tickets can be reserved here . Entry is free.
3-2-1 Boxing Zone
Until May 15
Morning: 9am- 11am; Evening: 5pm - 6pm
Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum Activation Zone
Qatar Olympic Sport Museum will debut for the first time the 3-2-1 Boxing Zone event. The event will feature daily sessions managed by professional coaches at the ,in addition to panel discussions that will include boxing legends and coaches. The event is a public affair and is open to all.
An Evening with Beethoven and R. Strauss
May 11
7:30pm - 9:30pm
Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3
A remarkable night of music with Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be led by the renowned Marcus Bosch, showcasing the remarkable Finnish pianist Antti Siirala, the youngest pianist to win first prize at the 10th Vienna Beethoven competition.
Audience members will be treated to the grace of Beethoven's "Egmont" Overture, named after the play by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, followed by the exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4, interpreted by the exceptional Antti Siirala. The show following the intermission will explore the rich harmonies of R. Strauss' Don Juan, and the concert will conclude with his enchanting Der Rosenkavalier Suite. Tickets here .
Doha International Book Fair
May 9 - May 18
9am - 10pm
Doha Exhibition & Conference Center
The Doha International Book Fair's 33rd edition will be held under the theme of "Knowledge Builds Civilizations.” The Sultanate of Oman is this year's guest of honor.
Seminars, lectures, and poetry evenings will be hosted at the fair, as well as a daily play organized by the Center for Theater Affairs. Children's activities will also be a main focus point at the“Children Oasis,” with a range of engaging and educational activities to choose from.
Unveil Korea
May 10 - May 11
10am - 10pm
Mall of Qatar
Join in celebrating Korea's vibrant essence in the 'Korea Tourism, Culture & Medical Festival', with K-pop shows, delectable Korean cuisine, and valuable insight into Korean tourism and medical offerings.
The occasion promises an exciting display of Korean culture and contemporary advancements, eagerly awaited by Korea enthusiasts in Qatar. For more information on the event, click here .
