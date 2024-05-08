Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 9-11, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A first-time ever Japanese anime festival, sport challenges, cultural activities, and art with a resonant message. All this and more is available this weekend in Qatar.

One Piece Festival

May 9 - 11

4pm - 11pm

Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

The hit anime series One Piece, one of the longest running animes ever, is being celebrated in the first ever One Piece Festival-themed here in Qatar. One Piece is a beloved Japanese cartoon that centres around Monkey D Luffy, a boy pirate who sails the seas with his crew in search of the ever elusive "One Piece" treasure.

Tickets are available at the venue's entrance for QR25. Children ages 10 and less enter free.

What Gravity Challenge

May 9

05:40pm - 8pm

Katara Amphitheater

The brainchild of Qatari Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim, the What Gravity Challenge will bring together the best high-jumpers from all around the globe to compete at the Katara Amphitheater, day before the Diamond League Meeting.

“What Gravity Challenge is a legacy that I am proud to present in the name of my country Qatar,” Barshim said.

Tickets can be booked here .

Khalid Albaih's“Shahid” at Mathaf

Until August 10

Saturday–Thursday: 9am–7pm; Fridays: 1:30pm–7pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Artist Khalid Albaih invites viewers to reflect on their roles as witnesses to the harrowing ethnic cleansing campaign taking place in Gaza. The word“Shahid” means witness in Arabic.

“This interactive installation looks at what it means to be a witness to the devastation unfolding in Palestine and encourages the visitor to reflect on the responsibility that comes with that role,” the Mathaf statement described the art installation.

Albaih, according to the statement, wishes to stress the individual's role as a witness, showing visitors they represent one more voice to those speaking out for Palestinians.

Tickets can be reserved here . Entry is free.

3-2-1 Boxing Zone

Until May 15

Morning: 9am- 11am; Evening: 5pm - 6pm

Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum Activation Zone

Qatar Olympic Sport Museum will debut for the first time the 3-2-1 Boxing Zone event. The event will feature daily sessions managed by professional coaches at the ,in addition to panel discussions that will include boxing legends and coaches. The event is a public affair and is open to all.

An Evening with Beethoven and R. Strauss

May 11

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3

A remarkable night of music with Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be led by the renowned Marcus Bosch, showcasing the remarkable Finnish pianist Antti Siirala, the youngest pianist to win first prize at the 10th Vienna Beethoven competition.

Audience members will be treated to the grace of Beethoven's "Egmont" Overture, named after the play by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, followed by the exquisite Piano Concerto No. 4, interpreted by the exceptional Antti Siirala. The show following the intermission will explore the rich harmonies of R. Strauss' Don Juan, and the concert will conclude with his enchanting Der Rosenkavalier Suite. Tickets here .

Doha International Book Fair

May 9 - May 18

9am - 10pm

Doha Exhibition & Conference Center

The Doha International Book Fair's 33rd edition will be held under the theme of "Knowledge Builds Civilizations.” The Sultanate of Oman is this year's guest of honor.

Seminars, lectures, and poetry evenings will be hosted at the fair, as well as a daily play organized by the Center for Theater Affairs. Children's activities will also be a main focus point at the“Children Oasis,” with a range of engaging and educational activities to choose from.

Unveil Korea

May 10 - May 11

10am - 10pm

Mall of Qatar

Join in celebrating Korea's vibrant essence in the 'Korea Tourism, Culture & Medical Festival', with K-pop shows, delectable Korean cuisine, and valuable insight into Korean tourism and medical offerings.

The occasion promises an exciting display of Korean culture and contemporary advancements, eagerly awaited by Korea enthusiasts in Qatar. For more information on the event, click here .