PwC Middle East announces strategic collaboration with Orgvue to enhance workforce transformation services

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) 7 May 2024; Dubai, United Arab Emirates - PwC Middle East has announced a strategic collaboration with Orgvue, the leading organisational design and planning software platform to enhance workforce transformation consulting services for clients in the region.

PwC Middle East will be able to leverage data-driven insights to help clients make more informed decisions when it comes to workforce planning, underpinned by Orgvue’s organisational design and planning capabilities. Solutions can be tailored based on business objectives and specific challenges, ensuring that recommendations are not only data-driven but also highly relevant and actionable. By improving workforce planning and resource allocation for businesses, the strategic collaboration will focus on helping businesses remain agile and responsive to change.

Commenting on the partnership, Eyhab Abdeen, PwC Partner and Middle East Workforce Transformation Leader said: “The strategic collaboration with Orgvue brings together the best of consulting expertise and advanced analytics tools to revolutionise workforce transformation consulting. Amid a fast-paced business environment and changing expectations, workforce planning can be the difference between sustained growth and stagnation. Your workforce is your most valuable asset - one that must be valued and effectively utilised. By harnessing the power of digitalisation, this approach can be further improved to better allocate resources and budgets, while accurately predicting future needs.”

In a rapidly evolving business landscape in the Middle East, organisations are increasingly prioritising innovation and reinvention. PwC’s 27th CEO Survey findings reveal that 48% of CEOs in the region believe their companies won’t be viable in a decade if they continue on their current path[1]. Business leaders have indicated that they will turn to adapting their business models in response to factors such as sustainability and digitalisation, necessitating the streamlining of workforce development and allocation. The region’s favourable climate for mergers and acquisitions in 2024 further entails the optimisation of organisational structures, to ensure a seamless transition and limit talent gaps.

Rob Amor, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Orgvue, said: “This strategic collaboration marks an important step in workforce transformation consulting, supporting people and businesses to achieve effective organisational design and workforce planning through a data driven approach. Orgvue provides tools to streamline PwC Middle East's service delivery, resulting in quicker turnaround times and improved project efficiency. Together, we look forward to guiding organisations through their workforce transformation journey, enabling them to focus on sustainable growth and competitive edge.”

The strategic collaboration underscores PwC Middle East’s commitment to solving its client’s most critical business issues by combining future technologies with effective strategies.





