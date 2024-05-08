US authorities find 6th body of missing worker recovered from Baltimore bridge

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, officials announced a somber conclusion to the search efforts following the bridge collapse in Baltimore over a month ago, confirming the recovery of the sixth and final missing worker's body. Unified Command salvage teams, working diligently since the incident, successfully located the victim, José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, Maryland, bringing closure to the tragic event.



The Maryland Department of State Police, in collaboration with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI, responded promptly upon notification of the discovery. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, expressed profound sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the significance of this moment in the recovery process and offering condolences to the families of the victims.



The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, spanning 2.6 kilometers and a critical part of Interstate 695, occurred on March 26. The incident was triggered by a collision with a large container ship experiencing a power failure, leading to the bridge's collapse. Following the catastrophe, eight individuals ended up in the water, with two being rescued from the Patapsco River, one of whom remains in critical condition.



The six missing individuals, all road maintenance workers, were engaged in repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Despite extensive search and rescue efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard, which spanned several days, they were unable to locate the missing workers. Tragically, they were presumed dead, leaving their families and loved ones devastated by the heartbreaking loss.

