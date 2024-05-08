Zomato Unveils India's 1St Crowd-Supported Weather Infrastructure, Offers Free Access

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Zomato's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, on Wednesday unveiled India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure, which would provide localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall, and more.

Called weatherunion, it is a proprietary network of over 650 on-ground weather stations. It is currently available across 45 cities, and the company said that it will be expanding this in other cities very soon.

"At Zomato, it was crucial for us to have access to precise and real-time weather information to make the right business decisions to serve our customers better. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to develop a solution capable of empowering us on this front," Goyal wrote on X.

"This rich data holds significant potential in unlocking weather use cases for enterprises and research institutes. Having already collaborated with CAS - IIT Delhi, we expect more institutions and companies to benefit from this and contribute towards the greater good of our economy," he added.

The company has also opened up free access to this network (through an API) to all institutions and companies in the country.

"We believe that this data is too valuable to keep to ourselves or to monetise; therefore, as a Zomato Giveback, we are opening up access to this data to everyone for the public good," the co-founder said.

The real-time weather data can be used by multiple companies and public institutions to boost productivity and the economy, he added.