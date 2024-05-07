Leafhopper Bug Infests Argentina’S Corn Fields

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Farmers in Argentina are struggling to contain an infestation of leafhopper bugs in the country's %Corn fields.

A leafhopper is a yellow insect that thrives in hotter temperatures and is threatening this year's corn crop in Argentina, which is the world's number three exporter of corn.

The leafhopper infestation is being blamed on global warming as farmers across Argentina slash millions of tons from this year's harvest projections.

The leafhopper insect carries with it a stunt disease that damages the cobs and kernels of corn, effectively killing the crop.

Farmers and governments fear that insect infestations will grow in coming years amid fewer frosts to keep the spread of bugs in check and forecasts of increasingly warm winters.

In Argentina, farmers are moving to sow less corn and pivoting to other crops such as soy as the leafhopper infestation spreads.

According to government estimates, the leafhopper numbers in Argentina are 10 times above the normal level for this time of year.

The insect has been found nearly 1,500 kilometres south of traditional areas, where previously it had been too cold for the bugs to survive.

Argentina's government is accelerating the authorization of pesticides to fight leafhoppers and recently met with farm associations to coordinate a response aimed at limiting the damage.

The price of corn is currently trading at $4.60 U.S. per bushel, having declined 22% over the last 12 months.