VGP Marine Kingdom , India's first and largest walk-through aquarium, located at Injambakkam, Chennai, has launched its first-ever Mermaid Show, featuring synchronised swimming, acrobatics, and mesmerising underwater manoeuvres of professional aquarium mermaids. The visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the mermaids, take photos/selfies and create lasting memories of the spectacular show. They can also learn about the fascinating world of marine life and conservation efforts as part of the show's educational component, designed to inspire a deeper appreciation for oceans.



VGP Marine Kingdom Brings First-Ever Mermaid Show to Chennai





This premier marine-themed entertainment destination will conduct multiple performances of the mermaid show every day from April 12 - May 31, 2024. More details about the show and ticket booking are available at (or over the email at ... ). There is no need to buy a separate ticket. The mermaid show can be enjoyed as part of the entry ticket.





Talking about the show, Mr. Ravidas, Managing Director, VGP Marine Kingdom said,“We invite families, friends, and adventurers of all ages to dive into the enchantment of our Mermaid Show. Whether they are seeking a magical day out or a unique experience to share with loved ones, this underwater spectacle promises to leave them spellbound. They can embark on a journey beneath the waves as our talented performers bring to life the mythical allure of mermaids. Set against the backdrop of our mesmerising underwater environment, guests will witness an extraordinary display of grace, beauty, and skill.”





Nestled within the stunning underwater realm of VGP Marine Kingdom, which houses over 5000 aquatic species, native to five different habitat zones, in life-size tanks and over-head aquariums, this enchanting spectacle promises an unforgettable experience blending fantasy, imagination, and aquatic wonder that can captivate audiences of all ages.





Spanning across acres of lush landscapes, VGP Marine Kingdom offers a diverse range of attractions, including thrilling rides, interactive exhibits, and immersive experiences for visitors of all ages. With a commitment to conservation and education, VGP Marine Kingdom strives to inspire wonder and appreciation for the natural world while providing unforgettable moments of joy and discovery.