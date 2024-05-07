NCSA Honours Entities Participating In National Cyber Drill 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) hosted yesterday an awarding ceremony to honour the organisations that participated in the National Cyber Drill 2023 under the theme "Secure Your Data" in the presence of a number of ministers and prominent figures.

NCSA President Eng. Abdul Rahman Ali Muhammad Al Farahid Al Maliki honoured around 30 government and critical entities, which excelled in the gold, silver and bronze categories during the tenth edition of the National Cyber Drill held in November.

All other participating entities were also acknowledged for their efforts.

The event is part of the NCSA's efforts to encourage and support government and critical sector entities in enhancing their readiness, improving their approach to handling cyber incidents and elevating their preparedness in addressing cyber risks based on the three pillars of cybersecurity; people, process and technology.

During the opening speech, Director of National Cyber Enablement and Excellence Affairs at NCSA, Khalid Al Hashimi, highlighted that the National Cyber Drill commenced as a pioneering initiative in 2013. During the tenth edition, approximately 144 government and non-government entities in the country participated in it.

Al Hashmi stressed that NCSA is committed to continually supporting and enhancing the capabilities of government entities and critical sectors to ensure that they are at the highest levels of readiness.

During the event, NCSA presented key statistics and results of the tenth edition of the National Cyber Drill where 126 entities managed to successfully complete the cyber drill exercise, while 18 entities were unable to pass.

The National Cyber Drill contributes to identifying and comprehending the administrative and technical weaknesses of the participating entities, which enables NCSA to propose future initiatives that enhance the preparedness of entities.